Scratch-off ticket bought in Iredell County nets $1M

RALEIGH — Travis Wilhelm, of Statesville, has won a $1 million prize from the Emerald 10’s scratch-off game, N.C. Education Lottery officials stated.

Wilhelm purchased the winning ticket at Fast Phil’s on Harmony Highway in Harmony, and he opted for a lump sum payment of $600,000, taking home $430,503 after taxes.

“When that ticket came out, I knew that was my ticket,” Wilhelm said.

The Emerald 10’s game, which debuted in April, initially offered five $1 million top prizes. As of now, three of these prizes remain unclaimed.Wilhelm described his winning moment as a “crazy feeling” and admitted he had to check the ticket multiple times to believe his luck.

“I thought it was a misprint,” Wilhelm said recounting how he looked at the ticket back and forth about 10 times.

Wilhelm plans to save his winnings and is considering buying a new car.

