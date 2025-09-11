Man wins $200K prize with scratch-off ticket bought in Charlotte

RALEIGH — Edilson Rios Martinez, of Gastonia, won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket.

Rios Martinez purchased the winning $200,000 Triple Play ticket at Joe’s Kwik Marts on University City Boulevard in Charlotte.

After arriving at lottery headquarters on Thursday to claim his prize, Rios Martinez took home $131,500 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The $200,000 Triple Play game, which began in June, initially offered four top prizes of $200,000. Currently, two of these top prizes remain unclaimed.

