Man wins $25K for life lottery from ticket bought at Charlotte convenience store

RALEIGH — Robert Havelka Jr., of Charlotte, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

Havelka bought a Quick Pick ticket from Fast Mart on The Plaza in east Charlotte.

In the game, winners can choose $25,000 a year for the rest of their life, or a $390,000 lump sum.

Havelka chose the $25,000 a year for life on Wednesday at the lottery headquarters and after taxes, he will take home $17,938 in his first yearly payment.

The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 1.8 million.

