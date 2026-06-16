Man with alleged foreign terror ties arrested in Mooresville traffic stop

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A traffic stop in Mooresville ended in the arrest of a man with alleged ties to foreign terror groups, according to a release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Felipe Aquilla is charged with felony fleeing, kidnapping and possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Iredell County Jail on an ICE detainer.

Felipe Aquilla

In the stop earlier this month, federal agents say Aquilla’s wife confessed she’s being held against her will. Agents searched his car and found a gun, cellphones, a laptop and money.

Agents say Aquilla was a member of two foreign terrorist organizations.

He also faces a warrant in his home country of Brazil.

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