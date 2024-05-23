Man with loaded rifle arrested at Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE — A man with a loaded rifle was arrested at a Charlotte high school on Thursday, police said.

It happened at Julius L. Chambers High School on IBM Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called there around 11:15 a.m. to investigate an false threat that prompted a lockdown at the high school, as well as at two other schools nearby.

When officers searched the area, they found a 19-year-old driver on campus who had a loaded rifle. He had nothing to do with the threat or lockdowns, CMPD said.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and possession of a firearm with obliterated/altered serial number.

CMPD reminded parents and guardians that they shouldn’t have weapons on campus or in their cars when they pick up their students.

