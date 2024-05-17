18-year-old accused of bringing high-powered rifle onto school property, sheriff says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Austin Lee Thomas, 18, of Statesville, is accused of bringing a high-powered rifle onto the campus of West Iredell High School on Friday, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Someone alerted the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office that someone who had a gun was possibly going to the school.

Schools were put on a security alert and there was a security sweep across West Iredell High. Thomas was not on the property, the sheriff said.

Officials looked over school video surveillance and identified Thomas’ truck, which left the school before deputies got there.

Deputies pulled over Thomas on Interstate 77 South and found the rifle and pot inside the truck.

Thomas was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was charged with felony possession of a firearm on an educational property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is out of jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: Woman killed in head-on collision in Iredell County, troopers say

Woman killed in head-on collision in Iredell County, troopers say

©2024 Cox Media Group