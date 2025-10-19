Manhunt underway after armed robbery, vehicle pursuit in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a car chase following an armed robbery in Society Hill, which ended with a crash in Marlboro County.

The pursuit began after an armed robbery in the Society Hill area of Chesterfield County and concluded when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at the intersection of Neville Bennett and Ottis Parrish Road in Marlboro County. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Bennettsville Police Department in the search for the suspect. Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and avoid the area as the search continues.

In addition to the primary suspect, a second individual, identified as Xavier Little, is also implicated in the robbery and fled the scene.

WATCH: 7 teens face judge in death of 9-year-old boy in Chesterfield County

7 teens face judge in death of 9-year-old boy in Chesterfield County

©2025 Cox Media Group