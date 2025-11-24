Manolo’s Bakery reopens amid immigration concerns

CHARLOTTE — Manolo’s Bakery reopened Monday on Central Avenue after a weeklong shutdown, the owner says was meant to protect his community from immigration enforcement. But hours into reopening, he says he spotted what appeared to be federal agents making a traffic stop just feet from his east Charlotte shop, renewing the fear that has kept customers away.

Owner Manolo Betancur said he lost $60,000 last week from being closed.

Betancur said he did it because he didn’t want his business and his customers to be a target for Customs and Border Protection agents while they were in Charlotte.

He felt comfortable reopening after local officials confirmed reports agents left the Queen City last Thursday, but he is now concerned after what he saw on his drive in to work.

He sent Channel 9 video he said he shot Monday morning of what he believes were immigration enforcement officers making a traffic stop on Central Avenue feet from his bakery.

He said that fear is keeping potential customers at home.

“It wasn’t the opening that I was expecting to have,” Betancur said. “I don’t know. How are we going to get by?”

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino revealed Operation Charlotte’s Web is approaching 400 apprehensions, saying the operation is going to continue and they are going to make Charlotte a safe place.

Betancur said he understands removing violent criminals from the streets but that this is not the way to do it.

“Nobody wants criminals,” the bakery owner said. “Everybody wants a safe border (but) family destruction is no good here. Children are losing their father and their mother because they only wanted to come to America to chase the American dream.”

