Man’s body mistaken for law enforcement dummy before it was reported to police

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A man’s body was mistaken for a law enforcement dummy before it was discovered he had died, police said.

According to the China Grove Police Department, the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found on Shue Road on Oct. 10.

Through their investigation, officers discovered that a groundskeeper saw Owens’ body on Oct. 9 while mowing the property’s lawn. He later said he thought the body was a fake one, like what law enforcement agencies have used over the years at the property.

For that reason, the groundskeeper didn’t report the body. It wasn’t until the next day that another worker at the property reported it to police.

The initial results of an autopsy on Oct. 13 ruled out any signs of assault or trauma to Owens’ body, police said.

Investigators are still waiting for the toxicology report to figure out how Owens died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the China Grove Police Department or email Detective C. Frantz at cfrantz@chinagrovenc.gov.

