Many without power in south Charlotte after morning crash

CHARLOTTE — A crash brought down a utility pole and left thousands without power in south charlotte around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Utility lines were on a Jeep in the middle of Carmel Road at Carmel Hills Drive, south of Quail Hollow Road.

At 11 a.m., there were about 1,900 Duke Energy customers without power.

There has not been information released about the cause or injuries.

