MAP: Charlotte Marathon taking over streets near Uptown on Saturday

CHARLOTTE — The 20th Charlotte Marathon is set for this weekend, and you’ll see runners filling streets near Uptown, Plaza-Midwood, Dilworth, and NoDa.

The race starts at 7:20 a.m. Saturday on N. Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte. The course then takes runners on a winding path through some of Charlotte’s historic neighborhoods for the full marathon course.

Here’s a map of where the full marathon course will be taking place on Saturday:

