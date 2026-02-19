As Marvin grows, neighbors are split on the village’s future

MARVIN, N.C. — Between strong schools and a low tax rate, more people are moving to the village of Marvin in western Union County.

Since 2020, the village added about 1,000 people, which is a lot for what “used” to be a tiny community. Its current population is more than 6,600.

With all those new people come new ideas on what the village’s future should look like.

When John Jones built his home in 1983, he kept as many trees as possible. He loved the rural and open feel, and hoped it would stay that way when the village of Marvin incorporated in 1994.

“I just don’t believe in cutting trees,” Jones said. “At that point in time, Charlotte could have stepped across the county line and annexed us ... we didn’t want to be part of Charlotte. We’d rather be ourselves.”

Marvin is mostly residential, with 80 percent of homes valued above 750-thousand dollars And many newcomers from out of state.

Jones, who also sits on the planning board, says recent decisions made by council have received pushback even though it’s what people said they wanted five to 10 years ago.

“It’s evident that that vision has changed, and so that’s what we’re trying to do, is now bring it all together,” said Hunter Nestor, the village planning director for the village of Marvin

Planning director Hunter Nestor says he wants residents to speak out now. The village is working on a comprehensive plan to guide future decisions.

“There’s a lot going on in western Union County, Indian Land, in Lancaster, South Carolina, that definitely has had an impact on Marvin throughout the last, I mean, five years specifically,” said Hunter Nestor/village planning director/village of Marvin

The village estimates that more than half of the people who live here in Marvin commute to Charlotte for work.

In a survey released last month, road infrastructure and population were noted as the two biggest issues.

“This is basically our municipal boundary,” Nestor said.

Nestor says the village has been working with the county and the North Carolina Department of Transportation to develop traffic solutions.

Plans include a roundabout at Waxhaw-Marvin Road and Bonds Grove Church Road.

And improvements at Stacy Howie & Waxhaw Marvin roads, and Marvin and Joe Kerr roads.

“Trying to build off on some of those survey respondents to really get a better idea of what the community wants as we move forward,” Nestor said.

The survey also revealed that residents want to preserve Marvin’s green space and maintain its tree canopy. Nestor says he wants feedback on how that fits into ideas about new trails and future proposals for commercial space.

Last June, Channel 9 told you a developer plans to renovate the old crane home and add commercial space off New Town Road.

The hope is that the Heritage District, as it will be called, will serve as a downtown for the village.

“I think we need an identity,” Jones said.

“You think having that downtown will give you an identity?” Esposito asked.

“To be, yeah,” Jones said.

Jones says personally, he’d like to see bars and restaurants in the village, but understands if others feel differently.

“You can’t stop growth. All we can do is try to control it or direct it in a reasonable manner,” Jones said.

Marvin had its first community workshop this week and is working to schedule more. The village also has an online form where you can submit feedback; just click or tap this link.

