Massachusetts brewery dedicates lager to former Myers Park QB Drake Maye

CHARLOTTE — New Englanders are big fans of their quarterback from Charlotte; so much so, one brewery named a beer after him.

Drake Maye is in his second season with the New England Patriots. This year, he led them to their first playoff win since 2018.

Now, a Massachusetts brewery is selling “Love the Drake” lager as a nod to the Myers Park quarterback inside a Seinfeld reference.

“It’s so surreal; it’s one of the coolest moments I’ve had as a graphic designer,” said Annika Phillips, creative director for Stellwagen Beer Company.

“If anybody knows how to get in touch with Drake right now, let him know anytime he wants to come by, we may have saved a four pack for him. We’ll come to the locker room. We’ll drop you off a case,” Stellwagen’s president and founder, Mike Snowdale, said.

Their next batch won’t be ready until ‘after’ the Super Bowl.

But some customers say they stocked up to make it until then.

You can watch Drake Maye and the Patriots fight to stay alive in the playoffs on Channel 9. They face the Houston Texans at home in the AFC Divisional game.

The Patriots vs Texans game is at 3 p.m. Sunday on Channel 9.

(VIDEO: Drake Maye’s dad talks coaching son, Sam Hartman in youth football)

Drake Maye’s dad talks coaching son, Sam Hartman in youth football

©2026 Cox Media Group