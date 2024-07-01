Massachusetts man accused of abducting Stanly County teen

NORWOOD, N.C. — A teenage girl who police say was kidnapped from Stanly County was found safe in Massachusetts.

On Saturday night, police arrested Michael Oliver, 39, in Berlin, which is about 40 miles west of Boston.

Oliver, of Clinton, Massachusetts, was charged with human trafficking and abduction of a child as well as soliciting a child with an electronic device.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

ABC affiliate WCVB in Boston said Oliver waived extradition and will go to North Carolina to face other charges.

