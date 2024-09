GASTONIA, N.C. — With the wet ground and high winds as Tropical Storm Helene moves out of the Charlotte area, we’re seeing quite a few trees down.

A massive one fell on Joshua Drum’s home in Gastonia.

>> In the video at the top of the page, the homeowner told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon he thought an earthquake hit when it came down.

(WATCH BELOW: Tropical Storm Helene: 1 dead in Charlotte after tree falls on home)

Tropical Storm Helene: 1 dead in Charlotte after tree falls on home

©2024 Cox Media Group