Matthews announces new police chief

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews town officials announced that James E. Avens, Jr. has been named the new chief of the police department.

Avens is a native of Halifax County, where he began his career at the sheriff’s office.

After that, he became a school resource officer with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Avens returned to his hometown of Weldon, North Carolina, and joined the police department, where he was promoted to captain in 2017.

He is a member of professional organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and currently serves as President of the North Carolina Police Executive Association.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the Matthews community,” said Avens in a news release. “Matthews is a vibrant and welcoming town with a strong commitment to public safety. I’m excited to work with the dedicated professionals of the Matthews Police Department to continue building trust and collaboration with the community.”

Interim Chief Penny Dunn will finish her time with the town of Matthews, and Avens will begin his role on June 2.

