Matthews approves new short-term rental rules

MATTHEWS, N.C. — New short-term rental rules go into effect in Matthews in less than 30 days.

Town commissioners approved the rules Monday after weeks of public hearings.

They include definitions of homestay versus whole-house rentals.

Owners must also apply for a zoning permit each year, which will cost $250 but it could be adjusted.

Parties aren’t allowed, and rentals also can’t have more than two people per bedroom.

