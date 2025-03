MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Board of Commissioners gave the green light on money to build a new park.

Voters approved the $11 million in bonds in 2022.

The Purser-Hulsey Park will be at Matthews Mint-Hill Road and Phillips Road.

Plans call for a playground, picnic areas, an amphitheater, and a splash pad.

