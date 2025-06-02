Matthews police searching for man and woman after reported kidnapping

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews police are investigating a reported kidnapping that happened at about 11:20 a.m. Monday after witnesses said a man forced a woman into a dark BMW sedan in the 1400 block of Matthews Mint Hill Road.

The two know each other, according to the preliminary investigation.

The suspect is Logan William Calaway, 23, of Charlotte, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with short, curly brown hair and has brown eyes.

The woman is identified as Amber Marie Tibbits, 25, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has straight, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored top with a black and tan background and black pants, like leggings.

The license plate number and direction of travel are unknown.

BMW sedan involved in alleged Matthews kidnapping

Do not approach Calaway, police said. Call 911 if you have information.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

