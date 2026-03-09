Matthews man wanted after assaulting, pointing gun at someone in motel laundry room

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old man after he assaulted and pointed a gun at a person in a motel laundry room.

Police said they were called to Inn Town Suites on East Independence Boulevard for an assault in the laundry room.

The victim told police that a man, identified as Alisjah McGriff, physically assaulted him and pointed a gun at him during a dispute.

Police said McGriff was seen leaving the parking lot in a grey Ford Fusion as officers spoke with the victim.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but McGriff did not comply. Police said they hoped to apprehend him quickly due to the violent nature of the crime and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit was ended due to safety concerns, police said.

McGriff faces charges of simple assault, assault by pointing a gun, and felony flee to elude.

Police asked that anyone with information on McGriff’s location call 911 immediately.

WATCH: Bond revoked for man accused of shooting firefighter

Bond revoked for man accused of shooting firefighter

©2026 Cox Media Group