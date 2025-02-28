Matthews mayor pro tem reverses stance, supports $5M annual road improvements from sales tax

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Mayor Pro Tem Gina Hoover of Matthews has reversed her stance and now supports the proposed sales tax increase for transit.

Previously, the town commissioners of Matthews passed a resolution opposing the sales tax increase due to the absence of light rail service to the area.

In an email to state leaders, Hoover explained that she was unaware Matthews would receive at least $5 million annually for road improvements.

Hoover also noted that she was not informed that 30% of the sales tax proceeds would be paid by tourists, which she believes makes the town’s resolution misleading by suggesting Matthews would receive nothing. A spokesperson for the town and mayor did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Hoover’s change of heart highlights the potential benefits Matthews could gain from the sales tax increase, despite initial opposition due to transit service concerns.

