Matthews police search for missing teen

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday to find 16-year-old Franklynn Kitchens who was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of Brittle Creek Drive.

On that same day, the missing girl was on Wyalong Drive in Charlotte, police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan bodysuit with a white jacket.

Call 911 or 704-847-5555 with any information.

