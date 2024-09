Police in Matthews are looking for Zayohnna Adiva Harris, 16, who was last seen at the Microtel on Matthews Mint-Hill Road.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds with a brown ponytail and two French braids. She has brown eyes.

“Tony” is tattooed on her left inner wrist. Harris also has two nose wrings.

Call 911 if you know where she is.

