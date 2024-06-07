Matthews police searching for 53-year-old missing woman

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a 53-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Monique Ngbongolo Baimopala is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 132 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said it is unknown what Baimopala was last wearing.

However, she does not drive or use public transportation regularly.

Anyone with information about Baimopala’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-847-5555.

