Matthews street hit again as bitter cold brings water main breaks to NC

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The bitter cold is breaking water pipes all across our area and shutting down roads, including one street in Matthews that has seen multiple breaks over the past few years.

As Charlotte Water crews braved the frigid temperatures Tuesday, they were working to restore water for many around Mecklenburg County. We saw main breaks on major streets like Providence Road in South Charlotte, and several in Hickory -- Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz went to John Street in Matthews, where a portion of the road was shut down.

Neighbors like Tommy Johnson didn’t know about the closure before they started their journeys. Johnson was on his way to get a root canal at Queen City Endodontics, which is smack dab in the middle of the water main break.

“I came on up and the detour signs detoured me around where I needed to come to, and I parked right there and walked across the street,” Johnson said.

He says he tried to get there before the water shut off, but he wasn’t so lucky. Now, he has to go back Thursday for his root canal.

This isn’t the first time we’ve had a water main break on John Street -- it’s actually the fourth break within about a half-mile stretch in the last two and a half years. Charlotte Water said all the breaks have been on different pipes along the street, however.

Charlotte Water told us that bitterly cold temperatures likely shifted the soil, impacting pipes underground.

While crews worked in multiple spots to fix the pipes and restore water access, people like Johnson are just being patient and understanding.

“Winter time is winter time, stuff is going to happen,” he said.

