Water main breaks force road closures across Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County woke up to frigid temperatures Tuesday morning, and the cold is already causing problems as water main breaks forced road closures in Matthews and south Charlotte.

A water main break in Matthews shut down West John Street in both directions around 2:30 a.m.

Then, another water main break forced police to close a portion of Providence Road near South Sharon Amity Road. That closure is affecting both directions of traffic.

Just before 6 a.m. the outbound lanes of Providence Road had reopened, but inbound lanes were still closed.

The biggest concern is the water on the road freezing over and creating slick spots for drivers.

While most of the snow and ice have melted away, these situations can still be dangerous. Be sure to slow down, use caution and pay close attention to the roads when driving.

