Mattress Firm locations accepting donations for Tropical Storm Helene victims

Mattress Firm is stepping up to help those in the Carolinas who were impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.
On Tuesday, the store announced that three of its locations will now be serving as drop-off points for Red Cross donations and supplies.
Those locations will be on the 2300 block of South Boulevard in Charlotte, N.C., the 1100 block of Woodruff Road in Greenville, S.C., and the 1900 block of East Main Street in Spartanburg, S.C.
Mattress Firm will be collecting donations until the end of October.
Those items needed include:
- Powered packets of sports drinks
- Baby Wipes
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Plastic utensils
- Manual can opener
- Trash gags
- Nonperishable foods
- Cleaning supplies
- Tarps
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Toiletries
- Pet food
- Sanitized wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Feminine hygiene products
- Heavy-duty work gloves
- Multiple-sized unopened socks
