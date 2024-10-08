Mattress Firm locations accepting donations for Tropical Storm Helene victims

Mattress Firm is stepping up to help those in the Carolinas who were impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

On Tuesday, the store announced that three of its locations will now be serving as drop-off points for Red Cross donations and supplies.

Those locations will be on the 2300 block of South Boulevard in Charlotte, N.C., the 1100 block of Woodruff Road in Greenville, S.C., and the 1900 block of East Main Street in Spartanburg, S.C.

Mattress Firm will be collecting donations until the end of October.

Those items needed include:

Powered packets of sports drinks

Baby Wipes

Diapers

Baby formula

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Plastic utensils

Manual can opener

Trash gags

Nonperishable foods

Cleaning supplies

Tarps

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toiletries

Pet food

Sanitized wipes

Hand sanitizer

Feminine hygiene products

Heavy-duty work gloves

Multiple-sized unopened socks

VIDEO: Luke Combs, James Taylor to headline Charlotte concert benefitting Helene victims

Luke Combs, James Taylor to headline Charlotte concert benefitting Helene victims

©2024 Cox Media Group