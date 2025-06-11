Mayor of Monroe blames social media post for low attendance at Latin Festival

MONROE, N.C. — Low attendance at a Latin Fest in Monroe is causing controversy among residents and city leaders.

“I’m having a good time, but I miss my Spanish people,” one attendee said Sunday. “I don’t know what’s going on, but this world needs to be in peace so everyone can reunite and be together.”

Both the festivalgoer and Monroe’s mayor, Robert Burns, noticed the lack of Hispanic people at the festival, but Burns blamed a social media post made on Facebook for the low turnout.

The post said Monroe is not a safe place for immigrants, adding that attending the Latin Fest could place you and others in potential danger.

“I would challenge those individuals who post that type of stuff,” Burns said. “You genuinely don’t care about the Hispanic community, because that affected the businesses of our city. Regardless of what nationality they are, they are businesses and individuals who pour into this city.”

The originators of the post, Monroe Immigrants, responded to the mayor in a statement to our partners at Telemundo.

“The City of Monroe needs to make capital from its Hispanic constituents; that’s all they care about,” they said. “The City of Monroe doesn’t not care about anything except increasing the profits of capital.”

In response, Burns said he was upset by the low turnout at the festival.

“We care about families, we care about the economy, low taxes, education,” he said. “Not only was I surprised, I was hurt because the Hispanic community has had such an incredible effect on our city.”

In May, Monroe City Council approved a statement about public safety and immigration enforcement, stating “Monroe is not a sanctuary city.”

City council passed an additional statement on Tuesday that removed that sentence and says Monroe Police do not enforce federal immigration law.

Mayor Burns voted against Tuesday night’s version.

