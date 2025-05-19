Group says increase of ICE arrests in Charlotte is leading to more calls for help

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Migrant Network says they’ve received a big influx of calls after a recent ICE operation in the Charlotte area.

The group says they’ve received 133 calls in just the past week. That’s compared to them getting five to 10 calls during a normal week.

Dozens of people attended a conference on Monday to speak out against ICE arrests, including Stefania Arteaga, the co-founder of the Carolina Migrant Network.

“What is happening is harassment, it’s an attack, and it’s absolutely violent at every level,” Arteaga said. “We know that community members are scared to take their kids to school, go to the grocery store, to do everything we take for granted ... we’ve seen detentions in close proximity to schools, not just one, but a couple.”

Last week, Channel 9 heard from parents at Charlotte East Language Academy upset about a video they say shows an arrest near the school drop-off line.

The daughters of Jose Martinez Hernandez spoke out of Monday and said ICE arrested him last week on his way to a construction job. She says she now has to work in construction to support her 10 brothers and sisters.

"For the first time in my life, I saw my father cry. The man who had always been our rock, our provider, was reduced to tears -- and it shattered our hearts," Joanna Martinez said.

Carolina Migrant Networks says the issue affects all Charlotteans, not just immigrants who are here illegally.

“We don’t feel safe when unmarked vehicles with undercover agents who do not state who they are are stopping our neighbors,” Arteaga said.

Channel 9 has repeatedly asked ICE for information about the arrests near the language academy, but we’ve not gotten clear answers. We’re also asking about Hernandez’s arrest, how many arrests ICE has made in Charlotte over the past week, and whether the perception of the uptick is real. We’ll bring you an update when we hear back.

