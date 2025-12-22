Mayor Vi Lyles brings back public safety committee

CHARLOTTE — Committee assignments are out, and Mayor Vi Lyles has made the decision to bring back the public safety committee.

Previously, public safety and housing were lumped together in the same committee. The move ensures Charlotte City Councilmembers will spend time each month focused on crime and other public safety issues in the city. Mayor Lyles appointed District 1 Councilmember Dante Anderson as chair.

Anderson says she understands the concerns people have about their safety in the Queen City

“The reality is, as our city grows, we have bad actors who are moving into our city as well, not just good people who want to be a part of the city, but people who want to take advantage of our residents,” she said.

The first Monday of each month, Charlotte City Council will dedicate two hours to discuss crime and ways to combat it.

“I hope the residents will see that Charlotte is serious about safety and we’re serious about our future,” she said. “We want everyone in the city to not only feel safe, but to truly be safe no matter where you live.”

No crime was in the spotlight more than the deadly random stabbing of Iryna Zarutska over the summer. Last month, CMPD says Oscar Solarzano stabbed Kenyon Dobie on the light rail as well.

Uptown violence and juvenile offenders are two more issues Anderson says the committee can dedicate time to address

“We’re the 14th largest city. We will be a top 10 city in a matter of years,” she said. “We can’t allow crime and unrest to grow at the same clip as our general population.”

Anderson says the city will crack down on nuisance crimes in 2026. She says the city is going to get more aggressive at cracking down on hot spots like convenience stores that allow crime.

