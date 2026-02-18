Mayor’s voting rights stripped in Gastonia, sparking controversy

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia City Council voted Tuesday night to amend the city charter, stripping Mayor Richard Franks of his regular voting power. Under the new rules, the mayor is now only permitted to vote on city business in the event of a tie.

The decision follows a period of reported conflict between the mayor and other city officials. Councilman Jim Gallagher, who initiated the change, stated that the mayor’s votes have led to division within the council.

Prior to this vote, Gastonia was one of only two cities in North Carolina that allowed its mayor to vote on all matters regardless of a tie.

Councilman Gallagher, a fellow Republican, introduced the motion to limit the mayor’s voting power. Gallagher said that the mayor’s participation in certain votes had become a source of friction within the city government.

“The mayor’s voting on certain issues can lead to division and conflict,” Gallagher said. He noted that in one instance, Franks was the only person to vote against a measure. When asked why, Gallagher said the mayor responded, “Because I can.”

Franks, a political newcomer, has frequently clashed with members of the board and city staff during his tenure. These disputes previously resulted in Franks issuing a public apology to Councilmember Donyell Barber. The tension has created a wedge between the mayor’s office, some city staff members, and certain members of the council.

Franks characterized the charter change as a personal attack during the meeting. “Citizens of Gastonia: What you have just witnessed is an injustice,” Franks said.

He described the council’s decision as “pettiness” and “vindictiveness.” Franks argued that voters expected him to participate in decision-making alongside the board.

According to Gallagher, there are 550 municipal bodies in North Carolina. Until the charter change in Gastonia, only two of those cities—Gastonia and Newton—allowed their mayors to vote on all issues rather than only in the event of a tie.

Following the four-two vote, Gastonia joined the majority of North Carolina municipalities in limiting the mayor’s voting role.

Franks said he intends to seek a way to reverse the council’s decision. While he initially planned to ask the state legislature to restore the charter immediately, he has since stated he will evaluate his options.

“I need to consult with some of the legislative folks in Raleigh...and see what other avenues I have,” Franks said. “I want my vote back. I’m going to get it back, come hell or high water.”

