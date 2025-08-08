McBee police officer, woman charged after providing false information in child abuse investigation

MCBEE, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a McBee police captain and a local woman as they face charges involving a child abuse case.

SLED charged 40-year-old Gregory P. Block with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice on Thursday after an investigation into a child abuse case that the McBee Police Department Captain was investigating.

Janece Jordan Curtis has also been charged. The 34-year-old’s charges include unlawful conduct toward a child and obstruction of justice.

Court documents show Block was sent to investigate after a doctor reported a young patient who may have been sexually abused in October 2024.

Block said he would schedule a forensic interview, but did not, according to investigators.

Curtiss had brought the child to a medical center, where the potential abuse was reported. The child was experiencing blood in their urine.

Curtiss told medical staff that the child had fallen into a refrigerator while home alone, causing the injuries, according to reports.

Police responded, and Curtiss told Block that a registered sex offender had been loitering nearby.

Block called the Department of Social Services and reported that the child had been left alone at the time of the incident, investigators said. He also told DSS that Curtiss was coaching the child on what to say and that medical personnel said the injuries were not consistent with the explanation.

A physician discussed sending the child for further examination, but discharged the child after discussion with Curtiss and Block, who said they would take the child for further treatment, according to reports. Block told medical staff he was not concerned about sexual assault.

Less than an hour later, Block called DSS again and reported that the child’s injuries were consistent with Curtiss’s explanation. He then told DSS he would schedule a forensic interview with the child and cancelled DSS’s response, according to police reports.

Officials said that Block then wrote a police report that contained a false statement and misleading information. He also provided a letter to a school saying that he investigated the injury.

Reports say that Curtiss and Block then began a sexual relationship.

The child was not taken for further medical examination, and no forensic interview was scheduled.

Janece Curtiss, Gregory Block (SLED)

DSS opened an investigation in July 2025, and reports say Curtiss refused to bring the child in for a forensic interview. She also refused interviews concerning a prior DSS complaint.

Curtiss then requested that physicians change the child’s medical report to show that no record of sexual assault was found, according to police records.

Investigators concluded that in this process, Block provided false and misleading information to DSS, a school, medical facilities, and the police. And that Curtiss had placed the child at unreasonable risk of harm and interfered with both SLED and DSS’s investigations.

The Town of McBee has said that it is aware of the charges, and Block has been suspended without pay.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry is looking more into the investigation and will have more information on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Staff member brings gun to Butler High School, prompts investigation

Staff member brings gun to Butler High School, prompts investigation

©2025 Cox Media Group