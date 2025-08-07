Staff member brings gun to Butler High School, prompts investigation

CHARLOTTE — A staff member at Butler High School brought a gun to campus today, prompting an investigation by law enforcement.

The incident was reported by another staff member, and no students or staff were harmed as they were engaged in activities on the outskirts of the campus.

Principal Blakeney assured families that the safety and well-being of students and staff are the school’s top priority.

Possession of a weapon on school grounds is a violation of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board policy and carries serious consequences.

CMS conducts annual reviews and updates of safety protocols at the start of each school year.

Students and staff are encouraged to report any weapons or threats immediately, with the option to do so anonymously through the Say Something App.

