CMS middle school coach arrested for indecent liberties with student

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a middle school coach in Charlotte was arrested and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a student.

Shymere Kavon Leroy Simms, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, CMPD said. The department added that Simms had previously worked for Alexander Graham Middle School and Kennedy Middle School.

Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information after CMS alerted families about Simms’ arrest on Wednesday.

According to CMS, Simms was suspended with pay and “will no longer be working at any school in the district effective immediately pending the results of the investigation.”

CMS said Simms had coached as a Behavior Management Technician “floater” at Alexander Graham Middle School, James Martin Middle School, J.M. Alexander Middle School, Walter G. Byers School, Southwest Middle School, and West Charlotte High School, along with serving as a football coach at Kennedy.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 9, a student reported to police that Simms contacted him on Snapchat and told the student that he was in the student’s neighborhood. The student went outside to meet Simms, and Simms gave the student a handshake from his SUV. The student reported that Simms then pulled the student’s hand into Simms’ pants and on his genitals.

No other details have been released yet.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

