Measles outbreak in South Carolina grows to 434 cases, with 124 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health has reported 124 new cases of measles since Friday, raising the total to 434 cases linked to the Upstate outbreak.

Currently, there are 409 individuals in quarantine and 17 in isolation, with the latest end of quarantine set for Feb. 6.

A confirmed case attended the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia on Jan. 2 while infectious, prompting health officials to alert the public.

Individuals exposed at the museum from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 are advised to monitor for symptoms through Jan. 23.

Symptoms of measles typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure and can include cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, fever, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body.

In response to the ongoing outbreak, the DPH will deploy its Mobile Health Unit to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations at no cost.

Vaccination events are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Unitarian Universalist Church located at 320 Wheeler Court in Spartanburg.

Getting vaccinated can help prevent long quarantines for those exposed to measles. If given within 72 hours of exposure, the vaccine can prevent measles infections.

As of now, the age breakdown of the 434 cases shows that 105 are under age 5, 287 are aged 5 to 17 and 36 are adults aged 18 and older.

Additionally, 378 cases involved individuals who were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated, six were fully vaccinated, and 47 had an undetermined vaccination status.

The DPH is prioritizing requests from community partners wishing to schedule vaccination events through the Mobile Health Unit, which will also increase appointments at health department locations if demand arises.

A media briefing to discuss the ongoing outbreak and vaccination efforts will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m.

