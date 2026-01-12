Measles detected in Mecklenburg County wastewater; no cases confirmed

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health detected measles in wastewater from the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, but no current cases have been identified within the county. The detection comes as North Carolina has reported five recent cases and an outbreak of more than 300 cases is ongoing in nearby Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The discovery of measles in wastewater indicates potential public health risks, prompting the Mecklenburg County Public Health to monitor the situation closely.

Public health officials recommend vaccination as critical in preventing large-scale outbreaks, particularly given recent case increases in the region and nationwide.

Dr. Raynard Washington, director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, said, “Vaccination remains the best tool we have to prevent illness and protect our community from a large-scale outbreak.”

He noted that ensuring children are current with their vaccinations is crucial as cases rise in the Carolinas and across the country.

“The measles vaccine is safe and highly effective,” he said.

In 2025, there were 2,144 confirmed cases of measles in the United States, the highest number reported since 1991.

As of Jan. 9, North Carolina has confirmed five cases in Polk, Buncombe and Rutherford counties, with the last confirmed case in Mecklenburg County occurring in 2024, health officials said.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness characterized by symptoms including fever, runny nose, cough, rash and red eyes. Around 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to the virus will contract it and approximately one in five infected persons will require hospitalization.

Children are recommended to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine: the first between 12 and 15 months of age and the second between four and six years. The vaccine is 93% effective after the first dose and 97% effective after the second dose.

Dr. Washington noted that if individuals have already received the vaccine, no booster dose is necessary.

The MMR vaccine is readily available at health care providers and retail pharmacies across Mecklenburg County.

Additionally, the Mecklenburg County Public Health Immunization Clinic is offering the vaccine for free or at low cost, with walk-in services available at all clinic locations.

Public Health’s mobile health unit is also set to provide on-site vaccinations at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools throughout the remainder of the school year, making access to immunization more convenient for families.

