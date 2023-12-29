Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested for driving while impaired in Mecklenburg County Thursday night, jail records show.

Varner was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, Varner drove on Providence Road “while subject to an impaired substance.” His bond is set at $500.

Varner PGA Tour and currently plays on the LIV Golf Tour. He won the Australian PGA Championship in December 2016 and the PIF Saudi International in 2022.

Varner played college golf at East Carolina University and currently lives in Charlotte.

(WATCH BELOW: Garrett Greene helps West Virginia beat North Carolina 30-10 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

Garrett Greene helps West Virginia beat North Carolina 30-10 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

©2023 Cox Media Group