Mecklenburg County opposes proposed property tax cap

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders say they oppose a proposed constitutional amendment that would cap how much local governments can raise property tax rates.

According to a presentation scheduled for county commissioners, officials worry the limit would significantly impact the county’s budget, since 64% of its revenue comes from property taxes.

State lawmakers are studying a levy limit that would prevent counties and cities from increasing property tax rates beyond a set threshold.

They are also exploring ways for local governments to recover more tax revenue, including potential limits on incentives currently offered to affordable housing projects and hospitals.

County officials say the amendment could restrict their ability to fund essential services and respond to growth.

VIDEO: Residents rally against property annexation bill in Union County

Residents rally against property annexation bill in Union County

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