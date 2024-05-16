Meck County manager’s budget comes with proposed tax increase

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County residents could see a tax increase if a new budget proposal is adopted.

County Manager Dena Diorio made the proposal for the upcoming year on Thursday.

Everyone who owns a home or business in Mecklenburg County would see their taxes rise again if it’s approved.

The county manager is proposing a 1.5-cent property tax increase. A third of that tax hike will cover what she is calling a significant drop in revenue.

The new budget is for $2.5 billion, up 5.5% from last year.

Diorio said Mecklenburg County is dealing with fiscal challenges and revenue shortfalls. For example, the county is losing $12 million a year because the sheriff’s office isn’t housing federal inmates anymore. There’s also an estimated $5 million loss for the Register of Deeds because of slowing real estate.

The county is also losing $2.3 million from administrative reimbursements for Medicaid.

Diorio says she tried to strike a balance with maintaining services and addressing the county’s priorities, like affordable housing.

“We have raised the bar for services for residents, and we need to maintain the services that are critical to people,” she said.

The budget fully funds the operating and capital budget requests from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Diorio says this reflects her total confidence in CMS leadership.

The county will hold a public hearing on the budget next week. The commissioners won’t vote on it until June.

