Local

Meck County nonprofit exec arrested on felony tax charges

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Annaleine Reynolds says she was shocked to find a home built on a lot she purchased in Puna, Hawaii, and told Hawaii News Now that she doesn’t want the house there and has had to deal with problems like higher taxes and squatters.

FILE (DNY59/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The executive director of a nonprofit in Mecklenburg County has been arrested for felony tax charges, state investigators said.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue charged 66-year-old Terri Lynette Howard with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. She’s the executive director at A Place for Heroes.

ALSO READ: Boone police looking for 3 men in bank account fraud case

Howard, from Lancaster, is accused of fraudulently getting a sales tax refund of $217,817.44 from the Department of Revenue by filing false forms. She claimed the nonprofit paid that much money in sales tax when it did not, investigators said.

Howard was given a $50,000 bond by a magistrate in Stanly County. She’s scheduled to be in court on April 8.

Channel 9 has reached out to the A Place for Heroes for comment.

(WATCH BELOW: Alex Murdaugh sentenced in federal court for financial crimes)

Alex Murdaugh sentenced in federal court for financial crimes

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read