Meck County sheriff notes the county’s absence from DOJ sanctuary list

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has highlighted a new list of so-called sanctuary counties from the United States Department of Justice.

The list shows jurisdictions that the United States Department of Justice said have policies that hinder federal immigration laws.

Mecklenburg County, however, is not on that list. According to McFadden, this shows the county complies with federal standards.

North Carolina previously passed a law requiring sheriffs to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement before releasing undocumented immigrants.

McFadden revealed he had not been doing this because state law did not require it at the time.

