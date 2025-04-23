Meck Mile returns with “run for relief” to help Helene survivors

CHARLOTTE — A unique mile run in Charlotte will help storm survivors at the same time.

The Meck Mile is set to return in May for its second year at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Many people watched the inaugural run on Channel 9 as hundreds took to the course around American Legion Memorial Stadium.

This year, organizers are introducing a ‘run for relief’ option. Eight volunteers will run for four hours, stacking up miles, while raising money.

The fundraiser will benefit beloved Asheville to support families impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

Organizers said there will be other changes as well.

“As soon as it was over, we started talking about how we make it bigger,” said Miller Yoho, the director of communications and marketing for the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “How do we make it better? How do we bring more excitement around the event?”

There will be larger groups for each heat, a later start for the recreational group and a new date for the race, May 10.

There were also athletes representing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and professional runners who participated.

“It still leaves me a little bit speechless to think how an idea has grown into an event, which has grown into something that we believe can be one of the top miles in America,” Yoho said. “I was looking at the numbers. [They] were already top 10 in attendance and participation in just year one.”

Year one included $22,000 in prize money and attendance exceeded 1,000 people.

Organizers hope to grow that number this year and continue to their mission to give back.

“What truly counts is that everyone shares the same experience,” Yoho said.

As the Meck Mile continues to expand, their goal is to keep kids enthusiastic and ensure that participants not only run their best but also improve their times compared to the previous year, Yoho said.

