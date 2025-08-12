MeckEd, advocate for public education, to cease operations after 30 years

CHARLOTTE — MeckEd, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young people in Mecklenburg County, will discontinue operations effective Aug. 31, marking the end of over 30 years of service officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Founded in 1991 through the merger of four established nonprofits, MeckEd has been a steadfast advocate for public education in Mecklenburg County. The organization has provided critical workforce development and college access programs to high school students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

“While we are deeply saddened by this closure, we are immensely proud of the impact we have had on thousands of students over the years,” said Tisha Greene, board chair of MeckEd.

MeckEd’s mission has been to ensure that all young people have the knowledge, skills, and experiences to thrive—in school and out of school.

The organization has helped students navigate the college application process and connect with career opportunities, driven by a commitment to equitable education and student success.

MeckEd’s legacy includes its role as an advocacy group for public education and its direct programming that has empowered students to achieve their academic and professional goals.

The organization will be working with community partners to ensure a smooth transition and continuation of support for students where possible.

The reason for its closure was given in the news release.

