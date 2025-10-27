Mecklenburg Co. commissioner disavows endorsement claim by school board candidate

CHARLOTTE — The endorsement for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board candidate is being called into question.

District 2 Candidate Juanrique Hall posted a picture of himself with Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake, saying that he received her endorsement.

However, Leake released a statement clarifying that she has not endorsed any candidate in the District 2 race.

“Commissioner Vilma Leake wishes to make it absolutely clear that she has not endorsed any candidate in the District 2 CMS Board of Education race,” Leake said in a statement to Channel 9. “She has not, and will not, authorize the use of her image or name for the purpose of endorsing a candidate in this election.”

Hall told Channel 9 that he was informed he could use Leake’s photo and name as needed for his campaign.

Leake requested Hall to remove the photo. Hall told Channel 9 he agreed.

