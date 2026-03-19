Mecklenburg County appoints committee for 2027 revaluation

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County committee that will oversee next year’s revaluation is now in place.
Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 8-1 to appoint nine people to the committee.
- Kathy Davis
- Peter Gallo
- Mike Hege
- Nasif Majeed Jr.
- Rosa Newman
- Matthew “Ben” Robinson
- Deon Smith
- Jake Springer
- Michael Wong
The members will work with county assessor Ken Joyner, study statistical reports on the progress of the 2027 revaluation, monitor progress and report back to the county commissioners.
Mecklenburg County’s next property revaluation is next year.
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