Mecklenburg County approves $715K in upgrades to golf courses

CHARLOTTE — On Thursday night, Mecklenburg County commissioners approved spending hundreds of thousands to upgrade three county golf courses.

They include:

$375,000 will go to a new hitting bay shelter at the Tradition Golf Course so people can practice during rough weather.

$325,000 will go toward a new bridge on hole 9 at the Harry L. Jones Sr. Golf Course.

$15,000 will be used to replace two irrigation pumps at Charles T. Myers.

