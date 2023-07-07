Mecklenburg County approves $715K in upgrades to golf courses

CHARLOTTE — On Thursday night, Mecklenburg County commissioners approved spending hundreds of thousands to upgrade three county golf courses.
They include:
- $375,000 will go to a new hitting bay shelter at the Tradition Golf Course so people can practice during rough weather.
- $325,000 will go toward a new bridge on hole 9 at the Harry L. Jones Sr. Golf Course.
- $15,000 will be used to replace two irrigation pumps at Charles T. Myers.
VIDEO: Mecklenburg County Commissioners to vote on west Charlotte tennis complex proposal
©2023 Cox Media Group