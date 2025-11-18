Mecklenburg County Commissioners to discuss CBP operation

Despite Border Patrol’s expansion to Raleigh Tuesday, agents remained in Charlotte and have been spotted throughout the city making or trying to make arrests.

The Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss the Customs Border Protection operation Tuesday. They will vote on a resolution backed by Commissioner Susan Rodriguez McDowell, which “affirms constitutional protections and expresses support for our immigrant community.”

The Mecklenburg County Commission will vote on this resolution tonight "Affirming Constitutional Protections and Expressing Support for Our Immigrant Community" pic.twitter.com/k7y0d9IQfD — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 18, 2025

ABC News reported that the CBP operation will last until Friday.

Sheriff Garry McFadden told CNN he wants to meet with CBP before they leave.

“Everyone said that it’s going to make it safer,” McFadden said. “Well, I don’t think you can make someplace safer when you are in fear of your life, fear in being retaliated against, or fear of deportation.”

McFadden met with ICE last month and the two agencies came up with a gameplan if there are any arrests at the jail or courthouse.

So far, CBP hasn’t arrested anyone at those locations.

VIDEO: East Charlotte protesters, local bakery take stand against border patrol operation

East Charlotte protesters, local bakery take stand against border patrol operation

©2025 Cox Media Group