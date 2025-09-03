Mecklenburg County commissioners set to vote on proposal to replace turf at Matthews Sportsplex

CHARLOTTE — County commissioners are set to vote tonight on a proposal to spend $750,000 for upgrades at the Matthews Sportsplex.

The funds will be used to replace four synthetic turf fields that have reached the end of their lifespan since opening in 2017. The project also includes replacing safety netting, fencing, and soccer goals at the sports complex.

The synthetic turf fields have been in use for several years and are now due for replacement to maintain safety and quality standards.

Commissioners will take on the vote at Wednesday night’s meeting.

