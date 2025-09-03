Local tourism spending hits record high

CHARLOTTE — Tourism spending in Mecklenburg County increased by 8.9% last year to a record $6.4 billion, according to new statistics compiled by Philadelphia-based research firm Tourism Economics.

The firm collects and analyzes data from government and industry sources on behalf of Visit NC, the tourism arm of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Mecklenburg, the largest county in the state, once again led the state in tourism spending, accounting for 17% of North Carolina’s record $36.7 billion tourism haul in 2024.

In line with those trends and figures, travel and tourism jobs in Mecklenburg now total 37,969 people, the most of any N.C. county. Those 37,969 jobs produced $2.09 billion in wages for the year.

Continue reading here.

VIDEO: Spectrum Center completing final renovations

Spectrum Center completing final renovations

©2025 Cox Media Group