Mecklenburg County commissioners unveil plan for memorial project in Uptown park

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners were briefed on plans for a new memorial project in Marshall Park Tuesday night.
According to the county, the “Circle of Humanity: Monuments for Unity and Remembrance” will weave together the stories of the Holocaust and the Civil Rights Movement.
A new Holocaust memorial statue will be installed, and a gathering space will be created in between the new statue and the existing Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute.
The plan also includes new seating and information kiosks.
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