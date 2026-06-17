Mecklenburg County commissioners unveil plan for memorial project in Uptown park

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners were briefed on plans for a new memorial project in Marshall Park Tuesday night.

According to the county, the “Circle of Humanity: Monuments for Unity and Remembrance” will weave together the stories of the Holocaust and the Civil Rights Movement.

A new Holocaust memorial statue will be installed, and a gathering space will be created in between the new statue and the existing Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute.

Marshall Park Holocaust Memorial Renderings

The plan also includes new seating and information kiosks.

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